Funeral of murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey to be held in Moscow today

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:16 am

The funeral for the murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey will be held in Moscow later.

Mourners have already been paying their respects to Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry this morning.

The 62-year-old was shot dead by an off-duty police officer as he gave a speech at an art gallery in Ankara.

Sky's David Bowden says President Putin was meant to be going to the funeral, but it looks like that's changed: "The security is not strong enough for a presidential visit.

"So we don't think he is going to come here now.

"Which means he is probably going to only go to the foreign ministry, where there is already an internal service for his colleagues, his family are there."

