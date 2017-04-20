Home»Breaking News»world

Fugitive Turkish Al Qaida convict arrested while working as Imam

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:58 am

A man who was convicted in his absence of involvement in a 2003 bomb attack against the HSBC bank in Istanbul and of membership of al Qaida has been arrested, according to Turkish media reports.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the fugitive, identified by his initials ZC, was arrested on Wednesday in a village in the central Turkish province of Cankiri, where he was working as an acting village imam.

The private DHA agency reported that he had escaped to Afghanistan while on trial for his role in the attack. He was later convicted of membership of the al Qaida network and sentenced to six years in prison.

The al Qaida attacks in Istanbul in November 2003 targeted the HSBC bank, two synagogues and the British Consulate, killing 57 people.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fugitive, al qaida, convict, imam, working, arrest, police, turkey,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boy, 4, dies after being struck by car in the UK

Donald Trump set to call ISS commander Peggy Whitson to congratulate her on new space record

Teenager killed as Venezuelans march against the Government

Bill O'Reilly loses job at Fox News Channel amid harassment allegations


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 