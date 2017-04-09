Home»Breaking News»world

French tourist killed in hot air balloon accident in Turkey

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 11:42 am

A French tourist has been killed and six other people wounded after a hot air balloon crashed in central Turkey.

Nevsehir governor Ilhami Aktas said 81 hot air balloons lifted off on Sunday in the Cappadocia region to give tourists a scenic view of the historic site.

One balloon with 20 passengers hit an electric power line during its descent.

"One French citizen died and six of our citizens were wounded in the event," he said, adding that none of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

The private Dogan news agency said adverse winds led to the crash.

Hot air balloon tours were suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather and resumed on Saturday with the permission of the civil aviation authorities.

Most of those injured on Sunday were local tourists and they were taken to three hospitals. Most received treatment and were released, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination, known for its volcanic rock formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

A Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia in February when a hot air balloon made a hard landing, and in March a total of 49 people were injured when three balloons made hard landings amid strong winds.

AP

