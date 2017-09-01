French politician held after 'hitting rival politican with motorbike helmet'

A French politician has been detained after a fight with another politician, police officials said.

M'jid El Guerrab, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron's party, is being questioned over a fight he had on Wednesday with Socialist Party politician Boris Faure, two police officials said.

Mr El Guerrab said on his Facebook page that he is taking a leave of absence from his party.

He acknowledged he had a verbal and physical altercation with Mr Faure and said they had been on bad terms since the campaign for legislative elections in June.

French media have reported that Mr Faure was taken to hospital after Mr El Guerrab hit him with a motorcycle helmet.







AP