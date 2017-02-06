French police officer charged with raping 22-year-old man

A French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man during an identity check in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

The man's lawyer said his client was in hospital after undergoing an operation.

He was severely injured on Thursday after allegedly being sexually assaulted with a police baton.

Three other officers have also been charged with assault.

French interior minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the man's arrest must be established "very clearly and with no ambiguity".

People have marched in solidarity with the alleged victim in the suburb.

Aulnay-sous-Bois was one of the worst-hit suburbs during the 2005 riots around the French capital.