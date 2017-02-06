Home»Breaking News»world

French police officer charged with raping 22-year-old man

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 06:54 pm

A French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man during an identity check in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

The man's lawyer said his client was in hospital after undergoing an operation.

He was severely injured on Thursday after allegedly being sexually assaulted with a police baton.

Three other officers have also been charged with assault.

French interior minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the man's arrest must be established "very clearly and with no ambiguity".

People have marched in solidarity with the alleged victim in the suburb.

Aulnay-sous-Bois was one of the worst-hit suburbs during the 2005 riots around the French capital.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS france, police, rape.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

French presidential candidate will not withdraw over wife's pay scandal

The Hubble has photographed a dying sun-like star that smells like rotten eggs

Donald Trump tweets that 'any negative polls are fake news'

Scientists may have figured out what exactly happens to our brains when we sleep


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 