French police investigating nine-year-old girl's disappearance from wedding make second arrest

A second man is being questioned over the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town, French officials said.

The detention of a guest at the celebration arrested a day earlier has also been prolonged.

The prosecutor handling the case said the second man was detained "to compare the statements of the two individuals".

Both men are 34.

Searchers continued to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

In a statement, prosecutor Dietlind Baudoin said no lead was being cast aside.

Police search notices identified the girl as Maelys and said she was last seen at around 3am local time on Sunday at celebrations in the village hall.