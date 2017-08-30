Home»Breaking News»world

French police hunt for girl, 9, feared to have been kidnapped from wedding

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 09:30 am

French police are widening the search for a nine-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.

A photo and description of the youngster has been posted and tweeted across France since she vanished at the weekend, and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation.

The national gendarme service said some 150 police divided up on Wednesday morning to broaden their search around the town of Pont-de-Beauvoisin. Divers, search dogs, volunteer citizens and helicopters are also helping in the hunt.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that officers are questioning 250 people, including everyone who was at the wedding as well as at two other parties in the town on Saturday night, when the girl was last seen.

She has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

