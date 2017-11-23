Home»Breaking News»world

French police free three people in Charlie Hebdo attack probe

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 08:25 pm

Three people arrested in an investigation into the January 2015 Paris attack have been released, according to the local prosecutor's office.

They cited a lack of incriminating evidence as the reason for the release of the two men and one woman detained on Tuesday.

It comes as part of a probe dealing with suspected suppliers of weapons to the attackers who targeted the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in Paris.

Preliminary charges have already been filed against 14 people in the investigation, with 13 in jail pending trial.

The three 2015 attackers were killed in shootouts with police.

Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo's office.

Their associate Amedy Coulibaly later killed a policewoman outside Paris and four people at a Jewish supermarket in the city.

AP


