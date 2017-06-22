Home»Breaking News»world

French blogger 'killed by exploding whipped cream canister'

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:07 pm

The death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister is being investigated by French authorities.

An investigation is under way into the death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was to blame, the prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said.

The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

To see this post on Instagram, click here.

Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that Ms Burger was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack, on Saturday.

The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.

To see this post on Instagram, click here.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Shocking' plastic surgery games for children must go from internet, experts say

Three in hospital after crane collapses in the UK

Islamic State group blows up al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

'They're not missing, they're dead,' locals claim Grenfell death toll 'in the hundreds'


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 