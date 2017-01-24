Freight train derailment causes commuter misery in south east London

A freight train has derailed in south east London, causing major disruption to the Southeastern network.

Thousands of passengers faced delays getting to work as services were suspended and cancelled.

Southeastern tweeted shortly after 6am to say the train had derailed in the Lewisham area, adding: "All services through the area will be disrupted, with some services suspended."

The firm said tickets would be accepted on bus routes, Underground services and on other rail and tram services in the area.

Southeastern added: "Disruption is expected to last all day. Please make sure you check before travelling."

Network Rail said the derailment happened shortly before 6am and that it had a team of engineers at the site by 6.15am.

There were no passengers aboard and no-one was injured in the incident.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Owing to a freight train derailment between Lewisham and Hither Green services are severely disrupted into and out of Charing Cross and Cannon Street.

"Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel."