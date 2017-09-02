Four dead after Tropical Storm Lidia lashes Mexico's Baja California

At least four people are dead and 20,000 tourists have been stranded after Tropical Storm Lidia brought more heavy rains to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

Authorities said the death toll could rise over the weekend as emergency crews surveyed the damage in heavily-flooded villages.

One person is considered missing and video broadcast on local networks showed vehicles being swept away by flooded rivers.

The mayor of the twin resorts of Los Cabos, Arturo de la Rosa Escalante, said two people had been electrocuted by power lines, a woman was drowned after being swept away by water on a flooded street and a baby was ripped from its mother's arms as she crossed a flooded area.

State tourism secretary Luis Genero Ruiz said about 20,000 foreign tourists were stranded after airlines suspended flights to the area.

About 1,400 people had sought refuge at storm shelters as the storm flooded the streets.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Lidia made landfall early on Friday west of La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur state.

Lidia's wind strength had eased to 45mph on Saturday morning, and further weakening was forecast.

The centre said Lidia was expected to become a remnant low pressure system by Sunday

The storm was centred about 70 miles east-south-east of Punta Eugenia and was heading north-west at about 12 mph.

Lidia earlier spread rains over a broad swathe of Mexico including the capital, where it was blamed for flooding that briefly closed the city's airport this week.

The hurricane centre forecast that some of the storm's tropical moisture would affect the US desert south-west over the Labour Day weekend, including parts of western Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Far out over the Atlantic, meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is following a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea next week.

It had maximum sustained winds near 110mph and was moving west at 14mph.

There was no immediate threat to land, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.