Home»Breaking News»world

Four charged over 'sickening' attack streamed on Facebook

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:33 pm

Hate crime and assault charges have been filed against four people over an attack on a man with special needs which was streamed live on Facebook.

Prosecutors in Cook County, Illinois, announced charges against three 18-year-olds - Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper - and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington.

The group have also been charged with kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and assault with a deadly weapon. Three of them have additionally been accused of burglary.

The charges stem from an incident which lasted 48 hours and targeted a white man police described as having "mental health challenges".

All those charged are black.

"He's traumatised by the incident, and it's very tough to communicate with him at this point," police commander Kevin Duffin said.

Excerpts of the video show the victim with his mouth taped shut slumped in a corner. He has a wound on his head, and a red band appears to be around his hands.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson described the video as "sickening", and added: "It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that."

The investigation began on Monday after officers found a man "in distress" and "in crisis" walking on a street.

The man was taken to hospital, and it was later discovered that he had been reported missing from a Chicago suburb.

At about the same time, police took several people into custody at a nearby address where they found signs of a struggle and property damage.

Investigators determined that the missing man had been at the same address.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper, Tanishia Covington, us beating,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Three hurt' in explosion near Turkish court

Zimbabwe sells 35 elephants to China in bid to 'extract value out of wildlife'

South Africa wildfires hit wine region

This seal saw in the New Year in a garden in England


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 