Four arrested after 'men try to drag woman into car'

A group of four men have been arrested after an alleged attempt to drag a woman into a car.

South Wales Police said they are trying to find the two men who helped save the victim from an alleged attempted abduction in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She had left the Soul Suite, Broadway, Pontypridd, at about 1.40am and walked along Sardis Road to Rhondda Road, Pontypridd en route to the Asda garage.

When she was near to the Evan James Primary School and Lidl on Rhondda Road, a white BMW pulled into the junction of the roadway entering the Evan James School and two Asian men got out.

They approached the victim and began to drag her into the BMW, South Wales Police said.

Two white men then came and managed to pull her away from the Asian men, who made off in their car.

A police spokesman said: "We are really keen to speak to the two men who came to her aid."

