Founder of Yemen's Red Cross crescent dies in Sanaa hospital

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 01:52 pm

The founder of Yemen's Red Crescent has died in the war-torn country's capital due to deteriorating health.

Abdullah al-Khamessi, who was in his 70s, died in Ibn Sinaa hospital in Sanaa on Friday, said physician Mohammed al-Kaattaa.

Mr al-Kaattaa said Mr al-Khamessi's family had tried to deliver stents - a medical device used to treat narrow or clogged arteries - but the closure of Sanaa airport for more than a year hindered the process.

However, the medic said Mr al-Khamessi's age and deteriorating health were the primary reasons for his death.

A Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally-recognised government had imposed a blockade on the country, which has been crippled by civil war for two years.

