Former rail executives jailed over 2009 derailment which led to 32 deaths

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Two former railway executives have been convicted over the 2009 derailment of a freight train loaded with gas which set off an explosion that collapsed five buildings and killed 32 people in the Italian town of Viareggio.

A judge in the Tuscan town of Lucca on Tuesday convicted former Italian State Railways chief executive officer Mauro Moretti and Michele Mario Elia, former chairman of railway subsidiary RFI.

Moretti, who was convicted for his role as RFI's former chief executive officer, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Elia received term of seven years and six months.

Prosecutors had sought sentences of 16 years and 15 years respectively.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that another 10 defendants were acquitted.

Many of the victims' family members packed the courtroom and applauded when the guilty verdicts were read.

AP

KEYWORDS italy, train, derailment, viareggio, deaths, court,

