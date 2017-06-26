Home»Breaking News»world

Former nurse gets life for using insulin to kill eight elderly patients

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 08:05 pm

A former nurse has been sentenced to life behind bars for killing eight elderly people in her care in Canada.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer told the court she is truly sorry and hopes her victims’ families can find peace and healing.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ontario.

Authorities have said the crimes took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

Wettlaufer admitted to using insulin in all 14 cases from 2007-2016.

