Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:41 am

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial in an inquiry into alleged campaign finance fraud during his 2012 presidential campaign, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Mr Sarkozy and 13 others will go to court to answer allegations that his failed presidential campaign spent well above the legal ceiling, the office said.

Mr Sarkozy's camp said it will appeal against the decision.

The news may further erode public trust in politics as Mr Sarkozy's former number two, Francois Fillon, their party's candidate in this year's presidential election, fights for his political life over an investigation into whether well-paid political jobs he gave his wife, son and daughter were fake.

