Home»Breaking News»world

Former footballer George Weah among presidential hopefuls as Liberia votes

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 09:07 am

Liberians are voting for their next president with former football star George Weah and the country’s vice president in a duel to replace Africa’s first female head of state.

For the first time in more than 70 years, the West African nation founded by freed American slaves will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.

Nearly 2.2 million voters have the choice between 51-year-old former footballer and senator George Weah and 73-year-old Joseph Boakai, who has been vice president for 12 years.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is stepping down after two terms in office that brought the country out of back-to-back civil wars and grappled with a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The run-off was contested twice in court, with its original November date delayed.

AP


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Update: Alexei Navalny's election boycott call 'could be illegal', Kremlin says

Thousands protest in Peru at pardoning of former president Alberto Fujimori

Graphics: Year in review: 2017 in news, sport and final farewells

Box of horse manure sent to US treasury secretary


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 23, 2017

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »