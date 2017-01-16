Home»Breaking News»world

Former football coach Barry Bennell denies child abuse charges

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:30 am

Former football coach Barry Bennell has denied eight child abuse offences in England.

Bennell, 63, wearing a blue polo neck shirt and appearing via videolink at Chester Crown Court from HMP Woodhill, answered "not guilty" to all the charges as they were put to him.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach denies seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

All the offences are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the victim was under the age of 16.

Around 30 members of the media sat in the press benches for the brief hearing.

