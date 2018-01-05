Home»Breaking News»world

Former executive who used secret camera to film up women's skirts faces jail

Friday, January 05, 2018 - 11:27 am

A former executive at an international entertainment company is facing jail today after admitting filming up women's skirts using a hidden camera.

Andrew Macrae, 43, who was previously vice-president of ticketing company Live Nation, amassed almost 50,000 images for his sexual gratification.

He was caught when an off-duty police officer noticed a pen-shaped camera protruding from a laptop bag as he placed it between a woman's legs on a station platform on July 19 last year.

When the officer confronted him on the train from Clapham Junction to Waterloo, Macrae admitted that the pen was indeed a camera.

A search of his home in Redhill, Surrey, found a hard drive containing secretly-taken images dating back to January 2013.

The images were taken on public transport, his home address and at a neighbour's address.

At Inner London Crown Court, Macrae admitted seven counts of voyeurism for the purposes of sexual gratification and one count of outraging public decency at a previous hearing.

His contract with Live Nation was terminated following his arrest.

The company said in a statement: "Andrew Macrae was terminated by Live Nation Entertainment in July 2017 following his arrest.

"Live Nation strongly condemns Macrae's acts and is outraged by his offensive and criminal behaviour which has no place at our company, city or the world at large."

