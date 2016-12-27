Home»Breaking News»world

Former Argentine president indicted in corruption case

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 07:04 pm

Former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez has been indicted in a corruption case involving public works.

Federal judge Julian Ercolini has approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez and two former aides: ex-planning minister Julio de Vido and former public works secretary Jose Lopez.

Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.

The judge's order froze the equivalent of around €600m of Fernandez's assets.

The ruling published by the official Centre of Judicial Information said the defendants are accused of associating to illegally take public funds meant for public works between May 2003 and December 2015.

Fernandez made no immediate comment on the charge but she has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Since leaving office in December 2015, Fernandez has alleged she is the victim of persecution by her conservative successor Mauricio Macri.

In May, a judge indicted Fernandez on charges of manipulating currency exchange futures markets, allegedly causing economic damage to the government.

