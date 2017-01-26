Home»Breaking News»world

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 08:28 pm

The man suspected of the shooting at a Florida airport that left five people dead and six wounded has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment charges Esteban Santiago with 11 counts of causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, five counts of causing death during a crime of violence and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Santiago, 26, could face the death penalty if convicted over the January 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The indictment contains no terrorism-related charges despite Santiago's claims to the FBI that he was inspired by Islamic State.

Santiago is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Monday.

He is being held without bail.

