Five dead, many injured in shooting at music festival in Mexico

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:41 am

Update 12.15pm: Five people have been reported dead and many others injured after a shooting at one of Mexico's biggest music festivals.

It is thought a gunman opened fire at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen.

It was the last night of the BMP festival.

A second shooting was also reported at another closing party.

Earlier: A number of people are feared dead after reports of a shooting at a nightclub in Mexico.

Witnesses took to social media saying shots had been fired at the Blue Parrot club in Playa del Carmen on the closing night of the BPM music festival.

Glasgow DJ Jackmaster tweeted: "Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur f***** hotel if you're here at BPM."

He later added on Twitter: "This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected."

There were also reports of a shooting at another venue called The Jungle.

The festival has been running for 10 years and is popular with foreign tourists.

