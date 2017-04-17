Five dead as small plane crashes next to supermarket in Portugal

A small plane has crashed next to a supermarket near Lisbon, killing four people on board and one on the ground, according to Portuguese emergency services.

Those killed in the incident are the Swiss pilot, three French passengers on the plane and a Portuguese truck driver, said operational commander Miguel Cruz.

Mr Cruz said the Swiss-registered plane crashed shortly after take-off on Monday from Tires, about 12 miles west of the Portuguese capital.

The truck driver was offloading his cargo outside the supermarket when the plane crashed near him.

Four people were slightly injured in the incident, emergency services said.

The injured were shopping inside the supermarket, which is located in a residential neighbourhood, and were treated for shock and smoke inhalation.

About three dozen firefighting vehicles were sent to the scene, officials said. One nearby house was blackened by smoke.