Home»Breaking News»world

Five dead as small plane crashes next to supermarket in Portugal

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 03:24 pm

A small plane has crashed next to a supermarket near Lisbon, killing four people on board and one on the ground, according to Portuguese emergency services.

Those killed in the incident are the Swiss pilot, three French passengers on the plane and a Portuguese truck driver, said operational commander Miguel Cruz.

Mr Cruz said the Swiss-registered plane crashed shortly after take-off on Monday from Tires, about 12 miles west of the Portuguese capital.

The truck driver was offloading his cargo outside the supermarket when the plane crashed near him.

Four people were slightly injured in the incident, emergency services said.

The injured were shopping inside the supermarket, which is located in a residential neighbourhood, and were treated for shock and smoke inhalation.

About three dozen firefighting vehicles were sent to the scene, officials said. One nearby house was blackened by smoke.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS portugal, plane crash.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Half a million civilians flee Mosul after bid to retake Iraqi city from IS

Ohio Facebook killing: Everything we know so far about the suspect on the run

Shark kills 17-year-old girl off Australian coast

'Paedophile hunters' in violent clash with man at shopping centre


Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 