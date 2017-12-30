Firefighters tackling blaze in 12-storey Manchester building

Home»Breaking News»world

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 12-storey building in Manchester.

Images posted on social media show smoke billowing out of the building on Joiner Street in the city’s Northern Quarter, while crowds of people watch on from below.

The fire is affecting the ninth floor of the building, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Photo: Alex Huzar/PA

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

The fire service tweeted: "We’re currently tackling a fire on the 9th floor of a 12 storey building on Joiner Street in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

"Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors shut if you live nearby."

Joiner Street and Church Street have been closed while emergency services deal with the fire, Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service later tweeted that 12 engines are "tackling the blaze in the apartments".

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources are at the scene but no further information is currently available.


