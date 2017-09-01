Home»Breaking News»world

Finnish police to be issued with submachine guns amid terror threat

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 12:21 pm

Finnish police officers will soon have MP5 submachine guns in addition to their normal equipment.

Ari Alanen, of Finland's top police body, said the increased terror threat is the main reason for the upgrade.

No details were immediately available on when the weapons would be handed out to the country's more than 7,000 officers.

Mr Alanen told Finland's news agency STT "we must increasingly consider the weapons we need to take with us".

On August 19, a Moroccan asylum seeker killed two people and wounded eight in a stabbing rampage in western Finland.

He is being held on preliminary murder charges and suspicion of terrorist crimes.

