Final death toll from Grenfell Tower fire reaches 70 plus stillborn baby

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Seventy people and a stillborn baby make up the final death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire in the UK, police have confirmed.

All those who died in the blaze in west London five months ago have been recovered and identified, the Metropolitan Police believe.

A baby, Logan Gomes, who was stillborn, has been recorded as a victim of the fire.

Commander Stuart Cundy said: "The human cost and terrible reality of what took place at Grenfell Tower affects so many people.

"Our search operation and ongoing investigation is about those people. Tragically, that night, 70 children and adults died and a baby was stillborn.

"My thoughts and those of all my colleagues in the Met Police are with all those who lost their loved ones, those who survived, the local community and all those who live with this tragedy every day."

In the immediate aftermath of the blaze 400 people were listed as missing.

Police said footage showed 223 people escaping the fire, while others were not at home on the night of June 14.

Mr Cundy said police had undertaken a "meticulous" search, recovery and identification operation.

He said: "Specialist teams working inside Grenfell Tower and the mortuary have pushed the boundaries of what was scientifically possible to identify people."


