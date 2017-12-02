Home»Breaking News»world

Final death toll for October truck blast in Somalia hits 512

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 01:47 pm

The final death toll in October's massive truck bombing in Somalia's capital is 512 people, according to the committee tasked with looking into the country's worst-ever attack.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, says another 312 people were wounded in the Mogadishu bombing and 62 people remain missing.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the October 14 attack, which struck a crowded street.

The bombing appalled Somalis, with some calling it their "9/11".

Thousands later marched in defiance against the extremist group, while the president announced a new military offensive.

Al-Shabab often attacks high-profile areas in Mogadishu.

The extremist group has been targeted this year by nearly 30 US military drone strikes after the Trump administration approved expanded operations against it.


