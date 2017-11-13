Home»Breaking News»world

Fifth woman accuses former US president George HW Bush of groping

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 04:49 pm

Another woman has stepped forward to accuse former US president George HW Bush of inappropriately touching her.

Roslyn Corrigan told Time magazine that she posed for a photo with Mr Bush at a gathering of CIA officers north of Houston in 2003.

She was 16 at the time and attended the event with her mother and father, who was an intelligence analyst.

Ms Corrigan said as the photo was being taken, Mr Bush dropped his hand to her bottom and squeezed.

Time spoke with seven people who said they had been told by Ms Corrigan about the encounter in the years afterwards.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, said Mr Bush has apologised "to anyone he may have offended during a photo op".

Ms Corrigan is at least the fifth woman to claim Mr Bush groped her.

AP


