Fifth teenager arrested on suspicion of raping 15-year-old girl in UK

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 11:14 pm

A fifth teenage boy has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Three 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday, but Cumbria Police said one of the 13-year-olds was later released without charge.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives have been granted a further 12 hours to question the three who were originally arrested.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on a grassed area near Cloffocks car park in Workington, Cumbria, at some time between 7pm and 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident who is yet to come forward should call 101, quoting incident number 176 of January 3 2016, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

