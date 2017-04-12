Home»Breaking News»world

FBI 'gained court order to monitor Trump advisor page over Russia links'

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 11:41 am

The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, an adviser to Donald Trump, because the government suspected he was acting as a Russian agent, a report claims.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed law enforcement and other US officials, said the surveillance application laid out the basis for believing Mr Page had knowingly engaged in intelligence activities on Moscow's behalf.

Carter Page

The newspaper said the application included contacts Mr Page had with a Russian intelligence operative in 2013.

He has denied having improper ties to Russia. He said he is "happy" the court order has been revealed and blames the Obama administration for trying to "suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trump, russia, fbi, links,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Trump told China's President about Syria strike over 'beautiful chocolate cake'

Sean Spicer apologises for Holocaust comments 'blunder'

Sean Spicer said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons - here's what you need to know

Donald Trump predicts new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will be 'one of the truly great justices'

More in this Section

Dog and cat meat off the menu in Taiwan

Sean Spicer apologises for Holocaust comments 'blunder'

United Airlines CEO apologises for 'truly horrific' passenger incident

Sean Spicer said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons - here's what you need to know


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 