Father of Louvre attack suspect: My son is not a terrorist

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 12:51 pm

The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding The Louvre in Paris said he trusts the French judiciary to find out the truth behind his son's alleged involvement.

Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy said on Saturday that his 28-year-old son Abdullah is not a terrorist and that he leads a normal life with his wife and young son.

Speaking at the family home in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, north of Cairo, the father said "if he is convicted, God be with us. But if he is innocent, they owe us an apology".

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker was shot four times on Friday after injuring a soldier patrolling an underground shopping centre near the museum but his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

AP

