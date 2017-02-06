Fare-dodger who attacked train ticket inspector jailed for 15 weeks

A fare-dodging thug who launched a brutal attack on a train ticket inspector has been jailed for 15 weeks.

British Transport Police has released video of Elliot Nash ranting at a female train worker before kicking and lashing out at her colleague on a London Midland service.

The 32-year-old, of Chatham Road, Northfield, Birmingham, told three members of rail staff to "f*** off" and threatened to knock them out while travelling between Bournville and Northfield in November.

Shocking footage from one ticket officer's body-worn camera shows Nash repeatedly swearing and taking a running kick at a staff member in the train's aisle.

Police identified Nash from the footage, arresting him at his home just two hours later. He was later charged with assault and two public order offences. He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

PC Nicola Mallaber said: "Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Nash had the audacity to deny the offences initially, only changing his plea when the case went to trial.

"As the footage shows, his attitude is completely unacceptable and there was absolutely no need for this to have escalated into violence ... all for the sake of a £2.20 fare.

"No member of rail staff should be spoken to in this way or attacked simply for doing their job. We hope this spell behind bars will teach Nash a valuable lesson and make him review his behaviour in the future."

London Midland's head of security and revenue protection, Darren Hanley, said: "No colleague or customer should have to see behaviour like this when travelling by train.

"Fare-dodging, anti-social behaviour and violence will never be tolerated by London Midland.

"In partnership with the British Transport Police and local forces we have made great strides in reducing crime and fare evasion in recent years. Incidents like this just make us more determined to make our railways even safer."