Family's hearts 'shattered' by UK teenager's death in car collision

The family of a 16-year-old boy killed in a road collision in the UK have said "our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces".

Thomas Edwards, from Liverpool, died in hospital after he was knocked down on Monday night.

In a tribute, his parents Mark and Sharron said: "Our beautiful son Thomas has been taken away from us far too soon. Our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces.

"Thomas was a lovely, polite, caring young man who was one in a million. He was a loving brother to his three sisters, we couldn't have asked for a better son. He made us proud every day.

"He was so excited to become an uncle for the first time. He's already got a gift ready for when she arrives, but now he'll never have the opportunity to meet his niece.

"Thomas had a big group of friends and was always there if ever they needed him. He had a massive heart and a smile that could brighten up any room. Thomas has touched the hearts of so many and will be massively missed.

"We just want to know what happened to our beautiful son. Please, if anyone has seen anything or knows anything then please come forward. We just need answers and to get justice for our little boy."

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

British police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident shortly before 7.40pm on Monday, or anyone who saw the black Audi A3 car involved being driven shortly before the collision.