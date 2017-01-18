Home»Breaking News»world

Ex-US president George HW Bush in hospital

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 10:41 am

Former US president George HW Bush has been admitted to hospital in Houston, according to local media.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early on Wednesday that Mr Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, said the 41st president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

Ms Becker did not give details about the 92-year-old’s illness or condition.

Both media outlets said his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Mr Bush was admitted to hospital in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

- AP

George Bush

