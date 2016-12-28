Ex-pupil kills his former teacher lover and his son

A former New York City high school pupil who fathered a child with his teacher has killed both her and their four-year-old son.

Police said Isaac Infante, 23, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, confessed to killing Felicia Barahona and their son Miguel. Infante has been charged with murder.

Ms Barahona, 36, was found on Monday in her Harlem apartment with an electrical cord around her neck. Miguel's body was found in the bath.

Ms Barahona was sacked after a 2012 report by investigators at the Bronx school where she taught found that she began a sexual relationship with Infante when he was 18.

The report said she believed she and Infante would get married before their relationship ended.

AP