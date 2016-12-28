Home»Breaking News»world

Ex-pupil kills his former teacher lover and his son

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 06:05 am

A former New York City high school pupil who fathered a child with his teacher has killed both her and their four-year-old son.

Police said Isaac Infante, 23, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, confessed to killing Felicia Barahona and their son Miguel. Infante has been charged with murder.

Ms Barahona, 36, was found on Monday in her Harlem apartment with an electrical cord around her neck. Miguel's body was found in the bath.

Ms Barahona was sacked after a 2012 report by investigators at the Bronx school where she taught found that she began a sexual relationship with Infante when he was 18.

The report said she believed she and Infante would get married before their relationship ended.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

All the events Tim Peake gatecrashed from space in 2016

People woke up to frost and fog in England and it has made for some incredible images

Police ban New Year far-right demonstration in Cologne

Jewish settlement council leader claims John Kerry is 'ignorant'


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 