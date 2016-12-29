Home»Breaking News»world

Ex-police chief jailed for running drugs ring in Finland

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 07:43 pm

A Finnish court has sentenced a former Helsinki narcotics police chief to 10 years in prison for running a drugs ring while in office - a rare case of corruption among the country's civil servants.

Helsinki's district court said Jari Aarnio was guilty of official misconduct and aggravated evidence tampering.

The court said Aarnio, who had denied the charges, played a key role in importing from the Netherlands nearly 1,760lbs (800kg) of hashish, which was distributed in 2011-2012.

An accomplice, a local criminal, was also given 10 years.

After 30 years on the force, Aarnio was arrested in 2013.

In September, he was convicted of fraud and corruption for an ownership interest in a company which sold surveillance equipment to Finnish police.

