Home»Breaking News»world

Ex-FBI boss fired by Donald Trump tweets Bible verse about justice

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 07:29 pm

Fired FBI director James Comey has tweeted a Bible passage on the same morning that former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents.

A tweet on Mr Comey's Twitter account on Friday, quoting the Old Testament book of Amos, said: "But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream."

Mr Comey was fired in May by President Donald Trump, a move that helped lead to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

Mr Comey has said Mr Trump asked him during a private Oval Office meeting in February if he could see his way to letting the Flynn investigation go.

The White House has denied that that conversation took place as Mr Comey has said.

AP


Related Articles

'Hundreds' apply to join far-right group Britain First after Donald Trump tweets

That special relationship:  A twit in the White House

Twitter under pressure over Donald Trump retweets

Donald Trump 'source' did not check Britain First before tweeting videos

More in this Section

Satellite images show extent of air pollution around the world

Islamic State release video showing ’Syrian pilot being burned alive’

Former Scotland Yard detective claims ’thousands’ of pornographic images found on British MP’s computer

This is the world’s tiniest fidget spinner – and it’s smaller than the width of a human hair


Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »