Ex-Auschwitz guard, aged 96, fit enough to serve prison sentence, court rules

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 04:33 pm

A German court has rejected the appeal of a former Auschwitz guard against serving his sentence on 300,000 counts of accessory to murder.

The Celle state court ruled today that Oskar Groening was in good enough health to serve his four years in prison.

His lawyer said he would pursue further action to keep the 96-year-old free and the court said it was not clear when he might be jailed.

Groening, an SS sergeant dubbed the "accountant of Auschwitz" for his role overseeing the collection of prisoners' belongings and sending valuables and cash to Berlin, was convicted in 2015.

His conviction was upheld by a federal court last year.

During his trial, Groening said he felt a "moral guilt" for serving at Auschwitz but was not personally involved in mass murder.

