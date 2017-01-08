Everything you need to know about the sting catching an Israeli embassy official saying he wants to 'take down' a minister

As faux-pas go, this was a pretty major one. An Israeli embassy staffer has been caught in an undercover sting discussing how to “take down” Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan, and now the ambassador has apologised for the debacle.
They were caught by a reporter – known as Robin – who posed as a graduate activist with strong sympathies towards Israel who was keen to help combat the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement prominent in Britain.
Strizzolo replied that all MPs have “something they’re trying to hide” and Masot responded by saying “I have some MPs”, adding “she knows which MPs I want to take down” before specifying “the deputy foreign minister” – Sir Alan Duncan.
“He just doesn’t care. He is an idiot but has become minister of foreign affairs without any responsibilities. If something real happened it won’t be his fault… it will be Alan Duncan. Duncan is impossible to rebuff … he has a lot of friends.”
Breaking: Skills minister Robert Halfon's adviser Maria Strizzolo resigns after being seen to plot against Alan Duncan with Israeli diplomat— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 8, 2017
Strizzolo told the Mail on Sunday that her conversation with Masot was “tongue-in-cheek and gossipy”, adding: “Any suggestion that I … could exert the type of influence you are suggesting is risible.”
She said she knew Masot “purely socially and as a friend. He is not someone with whom I have ever worked or had any political dealings beyond chatting about politics, as millions of people do, in a social context”.
In a statement, the Israeli Embassy said it “rejects the remarks concerning Minister Duncan, which are completely unacceptable; the comments were made by a junior embassy employee who is not an Israeli diplomat, and who will be ending his term of employment with the embassy shortly.
“Ambassador Regev on Friday spoke with Minister Duncan, apologised for the comments and made clear that the embassy considered the remarks to be completely unacceptable.”
The Foreign Office said Israel’s ambassador Mark Regev had apologised. A spokesman said: “The Israeli Ambassador has apologised and is clear these comments do not reflect the views of the Embassy or Government of Israel. The UK has a strong relationship with Israel and we consider the matter closed.”