Home»Breaking News»world

Everything you need to know about the Conservative-DUP deal

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 04:51 pm

The DUP has backed a deal to support Theresa May's minority Conservative Government. Here are the key things you need to know about the agreement.

How it will work

Theresa May DUP
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Under a “supply and confidence” arrangement, the DUP guarantees that its 10 MPs will vote with the Tory government on the Queen’s Speech, the Budget, and legislation relating to Brexit and British national security.

The arrangement comes after lengthy negotiations which began on June 9 when Theresa May said she would “work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party” to ensure her government could get its business through the British Parliament.

Together with the 317 Tory MPs remaining after May’s decision to call a snap election, this will give the PM just enough MPs to clear the 326 level required for an absolute majority in the House of Commons, ensuring her victory in key decisions.

Tory DUP agreement
(Jack Hill/AP)

As per the agreement, May has pledged £1bn extra funding for Northern Ireland. Other features of the agreement include a shared commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence and guaranteed funding for agriculture in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The agreement will remain in place for the length of this Parliament – due to end in 2022 – and can be reviewed “by the mutual consent of both parties”.

What the two leaders said

Foster and May
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking after talks in Number 10 with DUP leader Arlene Foster, Theresa May said the two parties “share many values” and the agreement was “a very good one”.

May said the agreement would “enable us to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom, give us the certainty we require as we embark on our departure from the European Union, and help us build a stronger and fairer society at home”.

Foster said she was “delighted” with a package which includes £1bn of new funding for infrastructure and health spending, along with enhanced flexibility on almost £500m of previously allocated cash.

What other people have said

Corbyn
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones described the £1bn payment as a “straight bung to keep a weak Prime Minister and a faltering Government in office”.

There were immediate demands for other parts of the UK to receive similar largesse, with Plaid Cymru saying Wales should be entitled to £1.7 billion on a population-weighted basis.

The Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the party will fight to ensure Scotland gets “its fair share” under the Barnett formula, which governs how central funding is shared between the nations of the UK.

Jeremy Corbyn said: “This Tory-DUP deal is clearly not in the national interest but in May’s party’s interest to help her cling to power.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Arlene Foster, Conservatives, DUP, Theresa May, Video, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Decisions to make for the UK kingmaker

Theresa May has bought herself time but she remains on probation, warns Tory MP

DUP warn that deal with Tories "can’t be taken for granted"

Arlene Foster returns from talks amid rumours Tory deal may be delayed due to London fire

More in this Section

70 tower blocks fail safety tests in wake of Grenfell. Here's what we know …

Donald Trump's travel ban has been partially allowed: Here's what you need to know

EU nationals' rights: Here's what will happen after Brexit

Former nurse gets life for using insulin to kill eight elderly patients


Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 