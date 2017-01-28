Home»Breaking News»world

Everything that's happened so far since Donald Trump signed his executive order banning Muslims

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 09:33 pm

Donald Trump’s sudden move banning entry to the US for Muslims from certain countries has caused a wave of outrage, confusion and international comment.

Here’s the lowdown on everything that’s happened since he stopped people arriving from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Muslims haven’t been allowed to board flights to the US

(Steve Parsons/PA)
Dutch airline KLM has had to turn away seven passengers.

Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM’s press office, said: “We would love to bring them there. That’s not the problem. It’s just that this is what the US sprang on the rest of the world — that these people are no longer welcome.”

Cairo airport officials said seven US-bound migrants — six from Iraq and one from Yemen — had been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York’s JFK airport.

Incoming refugees have been detained at American airports

Some were on the plane when Trump signed his executive order.

When they arrived, they were detained.

The New York Times reported that an Iranian scientist, a Syrian refugee family with a new life set up for them in Ohio, and a Iraqi who had worked for the US army were all stopped.

There also seems to be confusion amongst US border control about what they’re meant to do.

Theresa May won’t condemn the ban

Having been the first world leader to meet with President Trump, the PM has since refused to condemn his actions.

At a press conference during a visit to Ankara, she said: “The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees.”

The Turkish PM, Binali Yildirim, who was also at the press conference, was more sympathetic and said: “You cannot settle this (refugee) issue by building walls. Nobody leaves their homes for nothing.”

Other British politicians have spoken out.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “Not only is this shocking even by her standards, it cannot be allowed to stand. The president’s actions have horrified the world, and this is a moment when she has to show what side she is on.”

People are protesting at New York’s JFK airport

At least two Iraqi refugees were being held at JFK. One, Haneed Khalid Darweesh, who worked as a translator for the US army, has now been released.

A mosque in Texas was on fire

The blaze at the Islamic Centre of Victoria in Texas was later put out by fire fighters.

According to ABC 13, no one was injured and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Human rights groups are suing Donald Trump

The National Immigration Law Centre told the BBC they were suing the president and the secretary of Homeland Security.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also filing a lawsuit against Trump on behalf of the Iraqi refugees, who both had valid visas to enter the US.

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi may reportedly not be able to attend the Oscars

Farhadi, who is the director of Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, can’t attend next month’s Academy Awards, according to the leader of an Iranian-American group in Washington.

Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said on Twitter that Farhadi won’t be let into the US to attend the ceremony, which takes place on February 26.

