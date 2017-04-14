Home»Breaking News»world

Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns begin under government deal with rebels

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 07:08 am

The Syrian government and the opposition have begun a co-ordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns.

Activists including the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus on Friday morning in the first phase of the deal.

The agreement will also see the evacuation of residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria.

Dozens of buses entered the areas on Wednesday but by late Thursday people had not boarded them, according to opposition activists in the rebel-held towns.

If the evacuations are completed, they would be the first in number of rounds stretching over two months to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from besieged areas, in a deal struck by rebels and the government.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

A prototype sensor could turn any headphones into a tinnitus detection system

Russia pushes for UN probe into Syria chemical attack

17 years for UK priest who abused teenage boy at boarding school

European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege


Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 