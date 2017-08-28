Europol chief: More shared intelligence needed to tackle terror threat in Europe

Security services and police forces need to share more intelligence in order to combat the terror threat across Europe, the director of Europol has said.

Rob Wainwright, who heads the EU law enforcement agency, urged deeper co-operation in order to save lives.

He told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "We are dealing with a very diffuse community of thousands of radicalised individuals out of which anyone can become a potential terrorist at short notice.

"And not always is anything known about them in the police records. We have to therefore maximise the precious information that we have from all possible sources."