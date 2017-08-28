Home»Breaking News»world

Europol chief: More shared intelligence needed to tackle terror threat in Europe

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:49 am

Security services and police forces need to share more intelligence in order to combat the terror threat across Europe, the director of Europol has said.

Rob Wainwright, who heads the EU law enforcement agency, urged deeper co-operation in order to save lives.

He told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "We are dealing with a very diffuse community of thousands of radicalised individuals out of which anyone can become a potential terrorist at short notice.

"And not always is anything known about them in the police records. We have to therefore maximise the precious information that we have from all possible sources."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Killer nurse suspected of causing 84 deaths and 'likely many times' more in Germany

Lorry driver remanded on 20 charges over M1 death crash in UK

Indian guru is jailed amid heightened security for 10 years for raping two of his followers

Car bomb kills 'at least' six in Baghdad market


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 