European leaders agree new asylum policy for African migrants

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:14 pm

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain have agreed on a new policy to grant asylum to vulnerable migrants who apply for protection while in Africa instead of their destination countries.

In a joint statement released after a meeting in Paris, the four leaders acknowledged a need for initiating in Chad and Niger the process of resettling in Europe "particularly vulnerable migrants".

They announced they plan to carry out "protection missions" in the African nations in cooperation with the United Nations' refugee and migration agencies.

The process would allow migrants to immigrant legally to Europe if they are on an eligibility list provided by the UN refugee agency and registered with authorities in Niger and Chad.

In parallel, the European leaders agreed to help Chad and Niger with border control to stem illegal migration.

Migrants who were rescued the previous day wait for their transfer to another ship that will take them to Europe, on the Aquarius vessel of SOS Mediterranee NGO and MSF (Doctors Without Borders), in the Mediterranean Sea, 29 miles north of Libya


