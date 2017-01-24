Home»Breaking News»world

EU warns Trump: Trade barriers and building walls 'doomed to fail'

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:08 pm

The European trade commissioner has said US president Donald Trump's trade policies are "doomed to fail", and that the EU remains committed to open borders and economies.

Cecilia Malmstrom said most countries still share the same vision of open trade and investments.

She said that "building a wall is not the answer", adding: "The success of the EU relies on our open societies."

Ms Malmstrom said: "Those who in the 21st century think that we can become great again by rebuilding borders, re-imposing trade barriers, restricting people's freedom to move - they are doomed to fail."

Mr Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday has been widely regarded as an indicator of a more enclosed US trade policy.

Ms Malmstrom's speech at the Bruegel think tank was the most comprehensive and scathing EU reaction since Mr Trump was sworn in on Friday.

The US president has argued he is protecting domestic jobs by pulling out of the TPP agreement, which would have lowered barriers to trade between the Pacific countries.

Ms Malmstrom insisted the problem is an inability of economies to deal with evolution - in this case "automation, with machines and computers replacing manual work".

She added: "Against this reality, trade deals are a handy scapegoat."

The EU had wanted to seal a free trade deal with the US before ex-president Barack Obama left office.

Proponents said it would have added about €100 bn per year in output to each side.

"The election of Donald Trump seems likely to put our EU-US negotiations firmly in the freezer," said Ms Malmstrom.

Instead, she said that the EU would now focus its efforts on deals with some other nations and trading blocs, including Japan, Mexico and the Mercosur South American trade group.

As Mr Trump has been talking about undoing Nafta, the North America free trade deal, the EU is on the verge of clinching an agreement with Canada. Both sides have already signed and the European Parliament is set to ratify it next month.

Ms Malmstrom said the alternative to such far-reaching agreements "is little short of catastrophic".

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, us, eu, politics, business, trade, wall, mexico,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Donald Trump signs executive orders to advance oil pipelines

From Cork to Texas here's 8 'Trump' songs you should listen to

Donald Trump makes election fraud claims amid bridge-building attempt

Dollar falls as investors eye Donald Trump's protectionist plan

More in this Section

Hours after puppy find buoys rescuers, helicopter crashes near Italy avalanche site

German General Election date announced

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Meet the students trying to brew craft beer on the moon


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 