EU adopts sanctions against Venezuela

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 10:09 am

The European Union is banning arms sales to Venezuela and setting up a system to restrict travel and freeze assets of some Venezuelan officials to ramp up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

EU foreign ministers announced the measures at talks in Brussels on Monday.

The weapons ban would stop sales of military equipment that could be used for repression or surveillance of Venezuelans.

The EU said in a statement that the measures can be reversed depending on how Mr Maduro reacts to the demands for more democracy in the South American nation.

Last Thursday, the US imposed financial sanctions on another 10 current and former Venezuelan officials over corruption and abuse of power allegations related to Mr Maduro's crackdown on the opposition.

