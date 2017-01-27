Home»Breaking News»world

Ending taxpayer-funded abortion in US 'important goal for Trump'

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 06:58 pm

US vice president Mike Pence has told the annual March for Life rally in Washington that ending taxpayer-funded abortion is an important priority of president Donald Trump.

He said the Trump administration would "work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America".

Speaking to a crowd gathered near the Washington Monument, Mr Pence said the nation's founders, in the US Declaration of Independence, intended "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" to be for all Americans, including the unborn.

He accused the US supreme court, in its landmark Roe v Wade decision in 1973 which legalised abortion, of having "turned away from these timeless ideals".

He said Mr Trump would be nominating a supreme court justice next week who "will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution".

Earlier, Mr Trump used his Twitter account to express support for the abortion opponents.

He wrote: "The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching - you have my full support!"

The March for Life is usually held on the anniversary of the 1973 court decision - January 22 - but it was pushed back this year because it coincided with Mr Trump's inauguration.

