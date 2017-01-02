Home»Breaking News»world

Eight people detained in Turkey over Istanbul nightclub attack

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 01:13 pm

Turkish police have reportedly detained eight people over the Istanbul nightclub attack.

It is understood the gunman, who shot dead 39 people and injured around 70, isn't one of those in custody.

The Islamic State group claims it was behind the attack - in revenge for Turkey's military involvement in Syria.

Fawaz Gerges, International relations professor with the London School of Economics says it bore all the hallmarks: "It was a strategic attack against a strategic target, well planned, well organised, both symbolically and politically very significant.

"There is all out war between ISIS and Turkey since Turkey has fully joined the US coalition against ISIS."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS turkish, police, istanbul, islamic state,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Famous explorer urges action on climate change after 'tipping point' Arctic trip

32 killed and dozens injured in bomb blast in Iraq

Suicide car bomber 'kills three outside Mogadishu airport'

What we now know about the Istanbul nightclub attack over New Year


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 