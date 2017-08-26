Home»Breaking News»world

Eight dead and four taken to hospital – here’s what we know so far about the M1 crash

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:04 pm

Eight people have died following a motorway collision between two lorries and a minibus. A further four were taken to hospital.

Here’s what we know so far.

Where did the crash happen?

The crash took place on the M1 near Newport Pagnell, police said.

Officers were called at around 3:15am to the southbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 14.

Who was involved?

The collision was between two lorries and a minibus, which is believed to have come from the Nottingham area.

Police say they are working to locate and inform the families of those affected.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The TVP inquiry centre can be reached on 101, quoting URN 214 of 26/8.

How has traffic been affected?

Road closures are in place between junctions 14 and 15, and motorists have been advised to stay away from the area “while emergency services work at the scene”.

The road is likely to remain closed “for a period of time”, police said.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Accident, M1, UK, Collision, Death, M1 motorway, Motorway, Newport Pagnell, Thames Valley Police, Traffic, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dancing can help to combat the effects of ageing on the brain, scientists have found

Here’s what you need to know about the terrorism incident outside Buckingham Palace

Texas mayor: Hurricane Harvey's 130mph winds have left 'widespread devastation'

Acid attack suspects hunted by police in Northamptonshire


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 