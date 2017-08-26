Eight dead and four taken to hospital – here’s what we know so far about the M1 crash

Eight people have died following a motorway collision between two lorries and a minibus. A further four were taken to hospital.

Eight people have sadly now been confirmed deceased and four people have been taken to hospital following the collision. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017

Here’s what we know so far.

Where did the crash happen?

The crash took place on the M1 near Newport Pagnell, police said.

Officers were called at around 3:15am to the southbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 14.

On way to the football and this isn't what i'd like to see when we get on the motorway.... pic.twitter.com/XOO0I2WH10 — Ollie (@ItsOllieYT) August 26, 2017

Who was involved?

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fatal collision on the M1, near to Newport Pagnell. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017

The collision was between two lorries and a minibus, which is believed to have come from the Nottingham area.

Police say they are working to locate and inform the families of those affected.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The TVP inquiry centre can be reached on 101, quoting URN 214 of 26/8.

How has traffic been affected?

Road closures are in place between junctions 14 and 15, and motorists have been advised to stay away from the area “while emergency services work at the scene”.

The road is likely to remain closed “for a period of time”, police said.

Motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 26, 2017